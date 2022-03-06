Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.56

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 10470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.