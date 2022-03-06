Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.855 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 278.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 285.0%.

CCOI opened at $63.66 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $726,031 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,534,000 after purchasing an additional 654,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,659,000 after buying an additional 168,823 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

