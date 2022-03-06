Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.0 days.

CGECF stock remained flat at $$61.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $79.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53.

CGECF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the following segments: Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

