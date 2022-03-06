Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Trading Down 5.8%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.70 and last traded at $48.06. Approximately 25,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,171,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($68.54) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

