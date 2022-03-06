CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CNSP stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

