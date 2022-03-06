CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Up 97.4% in February

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CNFinance stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 543.88, a current ratio of 543.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Greenridge Global increased their price target on shares of CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in CNFinance by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,527,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 132,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.