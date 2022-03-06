CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME opened at $243.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.69.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,864. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

