Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $154.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.28.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,120,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 621,752 shares of company stock valued at $75,044,574 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

