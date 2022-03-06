Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $154.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.28.
NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,120,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
