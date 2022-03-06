Clearway Energy, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

CWEN stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 29,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.