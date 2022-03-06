Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 333,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $212.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.32 and its 200 day moving average is $240.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

