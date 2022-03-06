Clarus Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $262.87 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $250.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

