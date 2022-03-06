Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 23,714 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,714 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

MDYV stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

