Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $48.17 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

