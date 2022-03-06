Citigroup Trims ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Target Price to $2.25

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.96.
Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
