Citigroup Increases Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target to $26.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

TWNK opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

