Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 203.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,465 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

C stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

