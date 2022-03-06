Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 170,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

SPEU stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

