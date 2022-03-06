Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $6.61 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 258,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 343,384 shares of company stock worth $5,991,917.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

