CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Up 48.8% in February

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
CMCT opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.11%.
CMCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
