CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Up 48.8% in February

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CMCT opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 35.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CMCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About CIM Commercial Trust (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

