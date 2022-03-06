CIBC Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$82.50

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$82.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.17.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$74.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$992.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$58.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.13. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$24.71 and a 12 month high of C$76.03.

In related news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,609,889.93. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 in the last three months.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

