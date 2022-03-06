CIBC Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$13.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.98.

CPG stock opened at C$9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.67 and a 1-year high of C$9.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

