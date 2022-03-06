CIBC Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$46.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.52% from the company’s previous close.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.13.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

TSE:ACQ opened at C$29.77 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$27.50 and a 12 month high of C$59.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The firm has a market cap of C$810.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

About AutoCanada (Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.