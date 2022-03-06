CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Down 48.9% in February

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the January 31st total of 435,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CI Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after acquiring an additional 620,670 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,943,000 after acquiring an additional 234,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CI Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,532,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,932,000 after acquiring an additional 113,906 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in CI Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CI Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,596,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,209,000 after acquiring an additional 96,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIXX opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

