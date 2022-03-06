Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.79. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $10.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.01. 201,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,857. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

