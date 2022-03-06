Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Cut to Underweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 809,701 shares of company stock worth $76,665,302 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

