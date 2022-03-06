China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE COE opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $25.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

