China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HGSH stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. China HGS Real Estate has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

