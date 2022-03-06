China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global boosted their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.
About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
