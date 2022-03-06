China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global boosted their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

