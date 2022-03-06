Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $37,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

