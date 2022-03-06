Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CHE traded up $4.18 on Friday, hitting $485.90. 26,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.
In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
