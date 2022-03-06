Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CHE traded up $4.18 on Friday, hitting $485.90. 26,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.