ChartEx (CHART) Market Cap Achieves $99,017.06

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $99,017.06 and $1,029.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.61 or 0.06734329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,568.92 or 1.00229022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048506 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

