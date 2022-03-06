Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $43,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $143.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

