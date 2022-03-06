Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $278.00 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

