Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 64 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,037,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $331.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $282.31 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.81.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

