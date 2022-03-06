Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $81.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,723.40.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.