Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $281.49 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.90 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.