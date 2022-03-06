Cetera Investment Advisers Has $413,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,479,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,656,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after buying an additional 89,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,384,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,421,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

