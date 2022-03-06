Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 67,190 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Meta Materials were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meta Materials by 217.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,739,000 after buying an additional 9,565,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Materials by 289.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after buying an additional 2,956,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $23,714,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $7,977,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $5,132,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 1.47 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of 1.38 and a 52 week high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 1.98 and a 200 day moving average of 3.57.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

