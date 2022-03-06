Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $17.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

