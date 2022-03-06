Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,878 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 356.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 270,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 430,958 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.01. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

