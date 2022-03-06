Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,540,000 after purchasing an additional 511,619 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,550,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,719,000 after purchasing an additional 156,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 322.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 81,597 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $4,228,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 707.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $68.35 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.