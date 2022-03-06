Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

CoStar Group stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

