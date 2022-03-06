Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000.

RFG opened at $201.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.98. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $187.99 and a 1 year high of $246.33.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

