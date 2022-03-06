Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,197 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Shares of FTLS opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

