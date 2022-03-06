Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,422,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,077,000 after buying an additional 209,378 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 861,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 115,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

