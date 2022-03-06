Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 46,616 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,616 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,170,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJAN opened at $31.74 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76.

