Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 386 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Celanese by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Celanese by 15.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $141.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.