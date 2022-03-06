Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $553,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 153.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after acquiring an additional 423,478 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 143,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,584 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $159.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

