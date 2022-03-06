Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 213,252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 19,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 672,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

FR opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

