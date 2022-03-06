Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 360,311 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

SWBI stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.